Code wars: How companies are turning AI on itself to fight fraud

Gupta, who had been insured with Star Health for seven years before filing his first claim in 2024, disputes the insurer’s conclusions. Star Health has said the discharge summary appeared fabricated, citing a superimposed hospital letterhead, inconsistencies in the template, the absence of the insured person’s name, and mismatched age details between documents and overwritten dates. Gupta maintains that the documents carried the hospital’s seal and authorized signatures and says earlier communications from the insurer referred only to “document discrepancies" rather than suspected fraud.