AI Gold Rush Prompts Some College Students to Drop Out

Govind Gnanakumar was in diapers when Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard. Like the Meta founder, he won’t wait for a university diploma to start his business.

The 19-year-old dropped out of the Georgia Institute of Technology in May to focus full time on his artificial-intelligence startup, Automorphic. He is among a swarm of teenagers and 20-somethings leaving college behind to capitalize on a gold rush in AI.

The debut of ChatGPT and Bard brought the faraway promises of conversational, helpful AI closer to reality, setting off a rush of investment and new companies that automate tasks and transform work. More than 25% of Americanstartup investments have gone to AI companies so far this year, according to Crunchbase, an industry tracker.

The size of the market for generative-AI applications—$43 billion for enterprise-technology AI alone this year, according to PitchBook—and the rapid pace of development have young founders ditching class and jumping in. Numbers of dropouts-turned-founders aren’t tracked, but several founders accepted to this summer’s cohort by Y Combinator, a prominent startup accelerator program, left campus for their companies.

Investors generally praise dropouts’ hustle but note that a great many of the ventures will fizzle out.

As good as a degree

Among those accepted into Y Combinator is Gnanakumar’s company, which employs four people.

The program is as good as a degree, he reasons. His business aims to create AI tools that can answer complex questions in specialized subjects, such as genomics or patent law.

“Someone is going to get their jobs automated away. I’d rather be doing the automating," says Gnanakumar.

Venture capitalists say that dropouts’ desire to seize this moment in tech has parallels with prior tech booms, when universities like Stanford told students to curb their ambition and focus on earning a degree rather than investments from Sand Hill Road.

View Full Image Govind Gnanakumar’s Automorphic aims to create tools that can answer complex questions in specialized subjects. PHOTO: ANDRI TAMBUNAN FOR THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Building a successful AI company requires access to large amounts of data and knowing how to build and train models, says Jeffrey Sohl, who leads the Center for Venture Research at the University of New Hampshire as well as a student angel-investment fund. Many students will create products that sputter out and return to campus to finish their degrees, he says; they are up for experimenting and failing because many don’t have mortgages or children yet.

And Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, among others, prove that you don’t need a degree to have a billion-dollar idea.

“It’s the wonder of youth. You’ve got to love them," Sohl says. Still, most won’t become household names, Sohl says, adding: “Not all of them can change the world."

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT have eliminated some hurdles that entrepreneurs have previously faced in starting firms. For instance, a founder could use AI to develop algorithms that in the past would have required a team of engineers to create, says Jenny Fielding, co-founder and managing partner of the early-stage venture capital fund Everywhere Ventures.

Kevin Lu, 20, recently left the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, to devote more time to Sweep AI, which he says can handle tasks traditionally done by junior programmers.

AI’s potential to upend or supplant jobs gave Lu an added sense of urgency to go all-in on his company, where he is CTO, rather than stay part-time.

“By the time I graduate, I’m going to be replaced by AI," he says. “I’d rather be the one replacing people."

A recent McKinsey analysis suggests up to 30% of tech workers’ time could be changed by automation in the next decade. Eighty percent of workers are in occupations where at least one task can be performed more quickly by generative AI, according to research from the University of Pennsylvania and OpenAI, the company that makes ChatGPT.

Ambitions outside the classroom

The hype has been so great that Tricia Martinez, managing director at the accelerator Techstars, says a shakeout is coming for companies using AI merely as a branding tool to attract interest.

“Everyone is trying to pass off their company as an AI venture," says Kartik Hosanagar, faculty co-director of a program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania focused on AI. He adds that most ideas at the campus’s most recent startup competition were tied to AI, even when they didn’t need to be.

The large data sets and deep technical expertise required to build AI products means students have much to learn on-campus before striking out on their own, he says. Defections from Wharton haven’t hit the level of the early-2000s tech boom, but are happening.

David Zhi LuoZhang and Jeffrey Pan, both 20, took a graduate-level machine-learning course at Penn last fall as college sophomores. Then, the pair created Bronco AI, which synthesizes business data to aid executives’ decision-making. They took leaves of absence from Penn after getting their first investment.

Pan now works on machine-learning technology and LuoZhang cold-calls CEOs, and the pair say they have signed several contracts, largely in manufacturing.

Self-described old souls, Pan and LuoZhang say they are history buffs, interested in World War II and geopolitics, but also have big ambitions outside the classroom.

“It’s hard to focus on your homework when you’re thinking about how you could run all the factories in America," LuoZhang says.

Plan B

Jay Dang, 21, withdrew from the University of California Berkeley in January after he launched FlowGPT with recent Berkeley M.B.A. Lifan Wang. FlowGPT has a suite of generative-AI applications that can create games or do tasks like writing marketing materials and editing résumés.

Dang sought reassurance from other dropout entrepreneurs before leaving school midway through his sophomore year. He now calls it the best decision of his life. FlowGPT employs eight full-time workers and has 2.2 million monthly active users, Dang says.

In May, FlowGPT raised $2 million with a $12 million valuation, the co-founders say.

Dang says he now works 90 hours a week on the startup, which wouldn’t have been possible with exams and classes. And, he says, there’s a Plan B: “You can always go back to college if you fail."

Write to Lindsay Ellis at lindsay.ellis@wsj.com