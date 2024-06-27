AI Hallucinations: Jobs at risk or boon for AI specialists? Here's what industry players say
AI specialists must address AI hallucination. High-demand AI roles offer higher salaries. RAG and coding advancements are needed to minimize risks. Human oversight is crucial for AI integration.
Generative AI has swiftly emerged as a transformative tool, offering innovative solutions across various fields. While its ability to streamline processes is undeniable, caution is essential to moderate its daily operational use. The issue of AI hallucination, where AI systems generate incorrect or misleading information, is often overlooked but crucial for AI specialists to address.