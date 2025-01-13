AI has venture investors excited about (yes) accounting firms
Yuliya Chernova , Mark Maurer , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Jan 2025, 04:36 PM IST
- VCs are starting to buy stakes in accounting firms with the intent of turbocharging them with AI. And they are sizing up other staid corners of the services world as well.
Venture capitalists are known for betting on risky, moonshot technology. But recently, some of them are heading to a quiet hamlet of the business world: accounting firms.
