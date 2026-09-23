Doctors push for AI in Indian healthcare—from smart ICUs to smarter diagnoses

Would you be comfortable letting an artificial intelligence (AI) tool listen in to your conversation with a doctor? Or would you trust a scan report written up by a bot?
Would you be comfortable letting an artificial intelligence (AI) tool listen in to your conversation with a doctor? Or would you trust a scan report written up by a bot?
Doctors in India are driving the entry of AI in the medical mainstream and chains such as Narayana Health and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are gearing up to enhance their services with this frontier technology.
Doctors in India are driving the entry of AI in the medical mainstream and chains such as Narayana Health and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are gearing up to enhance their services with this frontier technology.
AI is being adopted across the board—from consultation and diagnosis to critical care. Doctors are pushing for AI to not only improve productivity and diagnosis but also address issues including second opinions, faster test results and quicker access to doctors, freeing up their time to see more patients.
“In the near future, smart software supported by AI will make smarter diagnoses than many doctors,” said Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, cardiac surgeon and founder of Narayana Health. “Soon, patients will use AI for a second medical opinion rather than visit another doctor. This is because getting a second medical opinion remains inconvenient, cumbersome and expensive.”
Shetty spoke to Mint on why the medical fraternity, like other sectors, needs to upskill using AI tools, which will be critical in their field. Today, AI is used in functions ranging from radiology and critical care to outpatient departments. Bots read reports, detect hidden patterns in image scanning and reduce diagnostic errors by catching minute details.
From ambient scribes to smart ICUs, hospitals are already putting these systems to work on the clinical floor. There is a push for intelligent or smart intensive care units “where the equipment monitors, ventilators talk to each other” and pattern generation helps to predict patient outcomes and treatment options, said Dr Prantar Chakrabarti, a Kolkata-based hematologist.
Hospitals are forming AI teams to work with data scientists, machine learning experts and AI specialists to build inhouse bots for various departments. At Narayana Health, a bot called Medha Scribe is being tested for recording outpatient consultations.
AI assistance
“It listens to the conversation between patient and doctor and turns it into a structured clinical note, removing the stage where the doctor has to write up notes during or after the consultation, so the attention stays on the patient. It also surfaces points from the conversation the clinician may want to revisit—but the doctor reviews and signs off on every note,” said Vivek Rajagopal, group chief AI officer for Narayana Health.
In the hospital chain’s echocardiography room where ultrasounds of the heart are carried out, AI is used to capture measurements that technicians call and to produce a report in minutes. The older process involved dictation to an assistant and then to a typist, with every handoff a point where a measurement could be misheard or dropped.
Narayana Health has 50-60 people working on data intelligence and AI, mainly software engineers and data scientists hired from IT, analytics companies and engineering colleges.
Amid this rapid deployment, doctors themselves are taking up courses and getting trained on these emerging tools.
DoctorsAI, a physician-led academic and research community with 5,000 members set up in 2023, is creating modules to train doctors to use and adopt AI and is engaging with tech companies and industry bodies to build supporting infrastructure.
“There was a big unmet need… we realized that when engineers speak about AI, doctors don’t understand it… there was a need for doctors to themselves train other people,” said Chakrabarti, who serves as the academic director at DoctorsAI.
Apollo Hospitals has structured AI training plans for its doctors. One example is the Advanced Certificate in AI in Healthcare conducted by Medvarsity, a six-month programme through which doctors learn about the latest AI technologies and their applications in clinical settings.
The training should be specialty-specific and workflow-based, using actual use-cases rather than learning AI only as theory, Dr Sujoy Kar, chief medical information officer at Apollo Hospitals, told Mint.
Hands-on sessions
At Thiruvananthapuram-based KIMSHEALTH, the plan is to start with training hospital managers and department heads in AI. Dr Nahas A, an internal medicine consultant, completed AI certification through the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences and is preparing an AI plan for the hospital.
“We are leaning toward hands-on sessions and real case-based discussions rather than standard lectures. This would also include foundational sessions on prompt engineering and basic machine learning and deep-learning concepts, so clinicians aren't just using these tools passively but actually understand how to frame queries effectively,” he said.
Healthcare analysts have noted the uptick in AI learning in the sector.
“Providers and doctors are increasingly adopting EMRs, enabled by AI-led technologies,” said Ankur Dhandharia, healthcare partner at EY Parthenon India, referring to electronic medical records, a digital version of a patient chart that stores medical history, diagnoses and treatments.
India's EMR adoption has increased from 18% in 2018 to 35% in 2026, according to a study by Bain & Co and healthcare venture capital firm HealthQuad released this September.
However, scaling up and building local systems remains a challenge. Chakrabarti of DoctorsAI emphasizes the need to build indigenous tech and AI small language models as opposed to relying on big tech companies of the west.
This will also help address data privacy concerns. Experts have raised caution over data breaches, unauthorized use of data to train models and lack of informed consent. This requires building core technology in India, aided by domestic startups, said Dhandharia. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act provides guardrails for how patient data can be processed.
AI errors
The hospitals did not reveal how much they plan to invest in building the infrastructure in addition to upskilling staff, onboarding AI models and setting up smart systems.
As deployment accelerates, however, the industry is also taking close note of errors caused by AI in clinical settings. Last month, an Australian patient had psychedelic mushroom use wrongly logged in her records by an AI medical scribe.
“Errors are possible, but the relevant comparison is with the existing process, which has its own error rate. That is why the guardrails matter. The system states how confident it is in what it has produced, so a clinician knows where to look harder,” said Rajagopal of Narayana Health, adding that critical items must always go through a human in the loop.