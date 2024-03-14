‘Should have been default winner’: Satya Nadella's ‘competent’ take on Google AI amid backlash over Gemini inaccuracies
Microsoft CEO's remarks came amid speculations that Google CEO Sundar Pichai might step down from his position due to the failure of Gemini image generator
Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced some intense backlash in the past few days over the inaccuracies in its artificial intelligence Gemini image generator. But, his close rival Microsoft doesn't seem to doubt the ability of the tech giant in the AI space. In a latest podcast Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella said that Google "should have been the default winner" of Big Tech's AI race.