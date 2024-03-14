Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced some intense backlash in the past few days over the inaccuracies in its artificial intelligence Gemini image generator. But, his close rival Microsoft doesn't seem to doubt the ability of the tech giant in the AI space. In a latest podcast Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella said that Google "should have been the default winner" of Big Tech's AI race. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Google's a very competent company and obviously they have both the talent and the compute. They're the vertically integrated player in this. They have everything from data to silicon to models to products and distribution," Satya Nadella said.

Microsoft CEO's remarks came amid speculations that Google CEO Sundar Pichai might step down from his position due to the failure of Gemini image generator. The California-based tech giant was forced to pause the image-generating operations of the AI tool after many users reported that Gemini was generating inaccurate and harmful images. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Satya Nadella also spoke about the issues with Microsoft's text-to-image generator, Copilot Designer, and said that nothing is perfect with AI models and there are genuine concerns and risks related to the artificial intelligence space. “None of this is perfect — we're talking about new technology where there will be adversarial attacks," he said.

The clarification from Satya Nadella came after an engineer from Microsoft wrote a letter to FTC expressing concerns about the responses generated by Copilot Designer which allegedly contain "harmful content" including nudity, violence, and bias.

Google restricts AI from responding to election-based queries Ahead of the crucial elections in multiple nations including the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in India, Google has restricted its AI tool Gemini from responding to queries related to the polls. The move is seen as the company's effort to prevent more backlash after facing criticism over the inaccuracies in its AI image generator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Out of an abundance of caution on such an important topic, we have begun to roll out restrictions on the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses. We take our responsibility for providing high-quality information for these types of queries seriously, and are continuously working to improve our protections," Google said in a blog post.

