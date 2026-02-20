AI Impact Summit: Meet ‘LuSI’, the ‘Made in India’ AI-integrated robotic baby revolutionising medical training

New Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital has showcased some groundbreaking technological marvels across all sectors, with several Indian companies pushing the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative on such a global stage.

One such standout stall comes from the healthcare sector, which transforms how medical professionals are trained.

The IITI DRISHTI CPS Foundation stall showcases a realistic 2.5 kg robotic newborn named 'LuSI' (Lungs Simulator) that helps doctors and students bridge the gap between theory and high-stakes clinical practice.

Developed by Maverick Simulation Solutions, LuSI is not just a mannequin; it is a physiologically autonomous lung simulator designed to mimic the complex respiratory conditions of a newborn infant.

Integrated with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the system provides high-fidelity, scenario-based training that was previously only possible on real patients.

Speaking to ANI on the model, Ajit Kumar, Senior Vice President of Maverick Simulation Solutions, highlighted the ethical and practical necessity of such technology.

"This is a very advanced baby, which is like a newborn right now, and it can mimic any kind of respiratory condition. The diseases that children have, this baby can mimic. So, this baby is used for training. When a child is born and has various types of respiratory diseases, instead of treating real children and using them as guinea pigs, you can use this mannequin for training. You can learn to treat all those diseases on this baby," Kumar said.

The simulator is so advanced that it reacts in real-time to actual medical equipment. If a doctor applies a real ventilator or provides oxygen, LuSI's internal AI responds exactly as a human infant's body would--showing improvement or deterioration based on the accuracy of the treatment.

LuSI's "physiological autonomy" is its standout feature. Nearby monitors display real-time vital signs, including heart rate, oxygen levels, and lung compliance.

"When you use a real ventilator, give oxygen, and treat it, it will perform activities exactly like a real child. It gives you a clear idea of what the problem is. Before, practising on real children was difficult, as treatments could get stuck; now, medical staff can practise on this. This is for respiratory training. It simulates various conditions--like when resistance increases, or compliance decreases--and how to manage different pressures. AIIMS, AFMC, and PGI have all acquired this technology," Kumar explained.

Beyond LuSI, the exhibition also featured ATHER, another human-led simulator at the IIT Drishti stall, reinforcing India's growing footprint in the field of AI-integrated medical education.

While LuSI incorporates some global technological components, it is proudly highlighted as a "Made in India" innovation. The primary goal is a noble one: reducing neonatal mortality.

By allowing nurses and doctors in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) to practise complex procedures like CPAP, NCPAP, and mechanical ventilation on a robot that "responds" but "cannot die", the training ensures that when they face a real-life crisis, they are fully prepared.

The impact of this technology is already being felt across India's premier medical institutions. According to Maverick Simulation Solutions, leading centres such as AIIMS, AFMC, and PGI have already acquired this technology to upgrade their training modules.

