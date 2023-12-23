AI in India: Jobs evolved, not erased - opportunity and reskilling key, experts claim
India’s job market has undergone a dramatic transformation since the arrival of AI in 2019. OpenAI’s entrance marked a turning point, automating routine tasks and disrupting employment sectors like data entry and call centres. However, the AI wave also brought a surge of opportunities in data science, engineering, and machine learning, creating a new landscape of high-skilled jobs. Mint speaks with hiring experts to probe into AI’s impact on Indian jobs after its emergence.