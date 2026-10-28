Call for new AI intermediary definition splits New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Six months after the Centre proposed an amendment to regulate artificial intelligence-generated content on social media, policymakers are discussing if such oversight should begin even earlier—by defining AI intermediaries and how they differ from other online platforms.
While the jury is still out on the need for a standalone AI law, lawyers and Big Tech firms have made representations to India’s ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) and policy whitepapers have been submitted on why AI intermediaries need a separate definition that differs clearly from India’s social media intermediary rules, Mint has learnt.