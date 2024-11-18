AI investments are booming, but venture-firm profits are at a historic low
Berber Jin , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 18 Nov 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Summary
- Investors hope the Trump administration will make tech acquisition deals easier.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Silicon Valley’s venture-capital firms are having an easy time finding promising startups to back. The hard part is cashing out.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less