AI is changing the way people relate to other beings
Summary
- James Bridle explains how in “Ways of Being”
Interspecies was once a technical term used in science to describe how one species got along with another. Now it is a word of more consequence: it evokes the new connections between humans and non-humans that are being made possible by technology. Whether it is satellite footage tracking geese at continental scale, or a smartphone video of squirrels in a park, people are seeing the 8.7m other species on the planet in new lights. In “Ways of Being", James Bridle, a British artist and technology writer, explores what this means for understanding the many non-human intelligences on Earth.