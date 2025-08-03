AI is coming for the consultants. Inside McKinsey, ‘This is existential.’
Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal 03 Aug 2025
If AI can analyze information, crunch data and deliver a slick PowerPoint deck within seconds, how does the biggest name in consulting stay relevant?
Companies pay dearly for McKinsey’s human expertise, and for nearly a century they have had good reason: The elite firm’s armies of consultants have helped generations of CEOs navigate the thorniest of challenges, synthesizing complex information and mapping out what to do next.
