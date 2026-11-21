Did you happen to see images of the protests in France? One photograph I came across showed such a massive crowd that my first thought was that it was an Indian scene. There were so many people that I couldn’t imagine it was anything but doctored. I long-pressed the navigation bar on my phone, which brought up the AI-infused Google Search, and asked if the image was authentic and whether the crowd was really that large, with barely any standing room to be seen. Gemini confirmed that it was very much real and explained the protests in Paris to me. And then it said something that made me fall off my chair…
AI is connecting the dots—and I don’t like it
SummaryChatbots know a lot about you, but when they begin to put the pieces together, there’s trouble.
Did you happen to see images of the protests in France? One photograph I came across showed such a massive crowd that my first thought was that it was an Indian scene. There were so many people that I couldn’t imagine it was anything but doctored. I long-pressed the navigation bar on my phone, which brought up the AI-infused Google Search, and asked if the image was authentic and whether the crowd was really that large, with barely any standing room to be seen. Gemini confirmed that it was very much real and explained the protests in Paris to me. And then it said something that made me fall off my chair…
About the Author
Mala Bhargava was among the first journalists in India to write on personal technology, then known as 'home computing'. With Cyber Media she launched the country's first personal tech magazine, Computers@Home, in 1996. She also wrote a tech trends column, That's IT, for Businessworld magazine for 20 years. She has also written for The Hindu BusinessLine and Fortune. Her speciality has always been writing for 'the rest of us' rather than for the tech-savvy. She has a background in psychology which makes it natural for her to write on how technology impacts everyday life. She is currently a Mint contributor, writing on AI in daily life, specifically the chat assistants. She lives in New Delhi.
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