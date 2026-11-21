Access granted

How did it know? Why did it know? I asked it to tell me how it had come by that information. Easy. All the bits and pieces were there for the taking. My old ticketing information was in my email. My photos from Paris were in Photos. And my exact movements in the city were in Google Maps. None of this surprises me when taken individually. But put together and given a context, it was quite disconcerting. It’s a moment when you realise that the information you have given access to is meaningful. And, in fact, can be given meaning. To me, having been to that exact spot in Paris had nothing to do with the scene I saw in the photograph. I was just amazed at the size of the crowd. But here was AI inferring that the contrast was the reason I was reacting the way I did.