Did you happen to see images of the protests in France? One photograph I came across showed such a massive crowd that my first thought was that it was an Indian scene. There were so many people that I couldn’t imagine it was anything but doctored. I long-pressed the navigation bar on my phone, which brought up the AI-infused Google Search, and asked if the image was authentic and whether the crowd was really that large, with barely any standing room to be seen. Gemini confirmed that it was very much real and explained the protests in Paris to me. And then it said something that made me fall off my chair…