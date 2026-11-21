Did you happen to see images of the protests in France? One photograph I came across showed such a massive crowd that my first thought was that it was an Indian scene. There were so many people that I couldn’t imagine it was anything but doctored. I long-pressed the navigation bar on my phone, which brought up the AI-infused Google Search, and asked if the image was authentic and whether the crowd was really that large, with barely any standing room to be seen. Gemini confirmed that it was very much real and explained the protests in Paris to me. And then it said something that made me fall off my chair…
Did you happen to see images of the protests in France? One photograph I came across showed such a massive crowd that my first thought was that it was an Indian scene. There were so many people that I couldn’t imagine it was anything but doctored. I long-pressed the navigation bar on my phone, which brought up the AI-infused Google Search, and asked if the image was authentic and whether the crowd was really that large, with barely any standing room to be seen. Gemini confirmed that it was very much real and explained the protests in Paris to me. And then it said something that made me fall off my chair…
Gemini said I was probably surprised by the size of the crowd because everything looked so different from when I was in the same spot in March 2017, during my visit to Paris, when I stayed at the St. James Paris chateau.
Access granted
How did it know? Why did it know? I asked it to tell me how it had come by that information. Easy. All the bits and pieces were there for the taking. My old ticketing information was in my email. My photos from Paris were in Photos. And my exact movements in the city were in Google Maps. None of this surprises me when taken individually. But put together and given a context, it was quite disconcerting. It’s a moment when you realise that the information you have given access to is meaningful. And, in fact, can be given meaning. To me, having been to that exact spot in Paris had nothing to do with the scene I saw in the photograph. I was just amazed at the size of the crowd. But here was AI inferring that the contrast was the reason I was reacting the way I did.
Perversely, when I made a separate query and asked Google when I had last visited Paris, it told me, rather self-righteously, I thought, that it didn’t have access to such information. I said, come on, you’re the one who told me the other day, and asked it to look in my Gmail. It said it couldn’t possibly do that. I then asked what had happened to my Personal Intelligence. Then it seemed to remember and said, oh, right, and came back with all the details after all. AI does some strange things.
Unexpected connections
This kind of personal information surfacing in searches wasn’t a one-off. Another time, my niece showed me a photo of herself in a sari I had given her. She said she had worn it to work and received a barrage of compliments. In fact, one person wanted to know where to buy it. I helpfully set Gemini in Search on the job, and it came back in a mere second to tell me that the sari Simran was wearing was from Suta and that it was out of stock. How useful. But Gemini knows Simran? Oh, of course… I have a ton of photographs of her. I just didn’t expect a search result to bring her into it.
But to be fair, I’m the one who has consented to ‘Personal Intelligence’ across connected apps. I want to explore it and, of course, write about the experience. Despite that, it’s unsettling. When I tell people around me about these incidents, they gasp in horror, shake their heads and say AI is getting way too smart.
All in all, no harm done. But some things bear thinking about. When I quiz Google about where it got certain bits of information about me, I often don’t get a straight answer. How did DreamBeans know I was trying out a book by Penelope Lively? Why did it tell me to check out Chettinad wood craft when the previous day I had only talked about Chettinad chicken with a friend? How does it know I love Chopin’s nocturnes? It’s not in my Spotify. How did it come by the information that my nephew plays the piano? Asking just never gets me a straight answer. ‘Oh, from your activity,’ is all I’m told. Or it repeats the same vague explanation. This lack of transparency makes it doubly uncomfortable.
Add to that the new tendency to add its own inference or narrative. How intrusive will that become? And, depending on how and where it surfaces, how embarrassing? Or just totally wrong?
It’s decidedly smart that AI can connect the dots between the things it has access to. But it’s quite another when it puts its own spin on the result.
The New Normal: The world is at an inflexion point. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be as massive a revolution as the Internet has been. The option to just stay away from AI will not be available to most people, as all the tech we use takes the AI route. This column series introduces AI to the non-techie in an easy and relatable way, aiming to demystify and help a user to actually put the technology to good use in everyday life.
Mala Bhargava is most often described as a ‘veteran’ writer who has contributed to several publications in India since 1995. Her domain is personal tech, and she writes to simplify and demystify technology for a non-techie audience.