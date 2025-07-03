AI is fueling mergers. Here are two that make sense.
Summary
After Hewlett Packard Enterprise closed its deal for Juniper, more legacy tech companies could be seeking partners. Barron’s has a couple of ideas.
When Hewlett Packard Enterprise got government approval to close its acquisition of Juniper Networks this past weekend, the stock soared. More often an acquirer’s stock falls on deal news. But the age of artificial intelligence is changing the equation.
