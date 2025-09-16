AI is going to consume a lot of energy. It can also help us consume less.

The potential savings don’t stop on the ground. Airlines are also using AI to help with dynamic route planning. For instance, they are using AI to analyze wind conditions in real time to find ways to use the least amount of fuel—planning the best routes to minimize wind resistance, as well as finding the best airspeed and altitudes to travel and even the best type of plane for the weather conditions. Likewise, AI can pick routes and altitudes that make the most of tailwinds and reduce turbulence. These practices and others have reduced emissions by between 3% to 10% a year, airlines say.