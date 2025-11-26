AI is remaking shopping. These companies are the leaders.
Sabrina Escobar , Barrons 8 min read 26 Nov 2025, 04:35 pm IST
Summary
From Shopify to Walmart, brands and retailers are laying the groundwork for agentic e-commerce. Why “discoverability” is an issue.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
AI chatbots are poised to drive billions of dollars in commerce during this year’s holiday season, a milestone for artificial-intelligence technology, not to mention retailers and consumers. While full agentic commerce, or the use of AI tools, or agents, to find merchandise, comparison shop, and place orders, is in the early stages, AI’s influence is accelerating, promising new commercial opportunities for brands and retailers and a transformational experience for shoppers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story