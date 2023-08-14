AI is setting off a great scramble for data

The upshot of all this has been a flurry of dealmaking as AI companies race to secure data sources. In July OpenAI inked a deal with Associated Press, a news agency, to access its archive of stories. It has also recently expanded an agreement with Shutterstock, a provider of stock photography, with whom Meta has a deal, too. On August 8th it was reported that Google was in discussions with Universal Music, a record label, to license artists’ voices to feed a songwriting AI tool. Fidelity, an asset manager, has said that it has been approached by tech firms asking for access to its financial data. Rumours swirl about AI labs approaching the BBC, Britain’s public broadcaster, for access to its archive of images and films. Another supposed target is JSTOR, a digital library of academic journals.