AI Is Starting to Threaten White-Collar Jobs. Few Industries Are Immune.
Ray A. Smith , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Feb 2024, 04:29 PM IST
SummaryJobs up and down the corporate food chain have been cut in the most recent cascade of layoffs. Leaders say the fast-evolving technology means many may never return.
Decades after automation began taking and transforming manufacturing jobs, artificial intelligence is coming for the higher-ups in the corporate office.
