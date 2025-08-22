AI isn’t really stealing jobs yet. That doesn’t mean we’re ready for it.

Since ChatGPT’s release, sectors in which more than 10% of firms report using AI and sectors in which fewer than 10% reporting using AI are hiring relatively the same number of recent grads. It is true that employment for new graduates has fallen in sectors that use AI hyper-intensively, such as management, scientific, and technical consulting services. But plenty of low AI-use sectors have experienced similar hiring declines. So the data is mixed—and there is no clear link yet between higher AI use and worse outcomes for young workers.