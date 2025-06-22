AI meets adult content: THIS platform is a ‘lovechild between OnlyFans and OpenAI’

Ever since OpenAI introduced the general world to the many possibilities of artificial intelligence (AI), developers have been experimenting with ways the technology can change the overall user experience.

In one such experiment, a start-up with over 2,00,000 users in the United States, brought together the endlessness of AI and fame, and merged it with the "spicy fantasies" of OnlyFans users.

OhChat, a platform its creator described as the “lovechild between OnlyFans and OpenAI,” uses artificial intelligence to build lifelike digital duplicates of public figures.

These AI avatars of adult content celebrities don't eat, sleep or breathe, but “remember you, desire you and never log off”.

In an interview with CNN, OhChat CEO Nic Young said goes a step further than platforms such as OnlyFans, where users pay to gain access to adult content from content creators.

Once activated, the avatars run autonomously, offering “infinite personalised content” for subscribers.

OhChat “is an incredibly powerful tool, and tools can be used however the human behind it wants to be used,” he said. “We could use this in a really scary way, but we’re using it in a really, I think, good, exciting way.”

OhChat subscription and income model

Young told CNN that OhChat works on a tiered subscription model wherein a user pays $4.99 ( ₹430) per month for unlimited texts on demand, $9.99 ( ₹865) for capped access to voice notes and images, or $29.99 ( ₹2,600) for unlimited VIP interaction.

According to Young, platform creators receive an 80 per cent cut from the revenue their AI avatar generates. OhChat keeps the remaining 20 per cent.

“You have literally unlimited passive income without having to do anything again,” Young told CNN.

Since launching OhChat in October 2024, the company has signed 20 creators, including “Baywatch” actress Carmen Electra, and former British glamour model Katie Price – Jordan.

Some of the creators are already earning thousands of dollars per month, Young said.

How to create a digital twin on OhChat?

Nic Young said that to build a digital twin, OhChat asks its creators to submit 30 images of themselves and speak to a bot for 30 minutes.

The platform can then generate the digital replica “within hours” using Meta’s large language model.

For example, the AI avatar of Jordan is trained to mimic her voice, appearance and mannerisms. She can “sext” users, send voice notes and images, and provide on-demand intimacy at scale – all without her lifting a finger.

The platform was categorised with their AI avatars on an internal scale to rank the intensity and explicitness of their interactions. Creators contributing to the platform decide which level their avatar will be.