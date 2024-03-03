AI models make stuff up. How can hallucinations be controlled?
- It is hard to do so without also limiting models’ power
It is an increasingly familiar experience. A request for help to a large language model (LLM) such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT is promptly met by a response that is confident, coherent and just plain wrong. In an AI model, such tendencies are usually described as hallucinations. A more informal word exists, however: these are the qualities of a great bullshitter.
