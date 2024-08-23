AI needs regulation, but what kind, and how much?
The Economist 7 min read 23 Aug 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Summary
- Different countries are taking different approaches to regulating artificial intelligence
For decades, the field of artificial intelligence (AI) was a laughing stock. It was mocked because, despite its grand promises, progress was so slow. The tables have turned. Advances in the past decade have prompted a growing concern that progress in the field is now dangerously rapid—and that something needs to be done about it. Yet there is no consensus on what should be regulated, how or by whom. What exactly are the risks posed by artificial intelligence, and how should policymakers respond?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less