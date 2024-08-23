AI needs regulation, but what kind, and how much?

Europe sits somewhere in the middle. In May, the European Union passed the world’s first comprehensive legislation, the AI Act, which came into force on August 1st and which cemented the bloc’s role as the setter of global digital standards. But the law is mostly a product-safety document which regulates applications of the technology according to how risky they are. An AI-powered writing assistant needs no regulation, for instance, whereas a service that assists radiologists does. Some uses, such as real-time facial recognition in public spaces, are banned outright. Only the most powerful models have to comply with strict rules, such as mandates both to assess the risks that they pose and to take measures to mitigate them.