Human rights activists and international experts have sharply criticised China’s newly developed AI platform, DeepSeek, amid concerns that it facilitates state propaganda, suppresses sensitive discussions, and collects personal data. Marketed as a significant technological breakthrough, the platform has drawn scrutiny over ethical and security risks, with campaigners warning of its potential to bolster digital repression.

The Campaign for Uyghurs, a leading human rights organisation, has raised alarms about DeepSeek’s data collection practices. The group alleges that the AI aggressively stores user information, including IP addresses and conversation logs, on servers based in China, heightening fears of misuse by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Critics argue that such a system could be exploited to silence dissent and tighten the state’s digital surveillance apparatus.

Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of the Campaign for Uyghurs, condemned the AI platform on social media, warning of its implications. “It collects sensitive data that would benefit the CCP, a regime known for human rights abuses,” she stated. “Chinese AI platforms and apps fuel threats, including digital transnational repression. We can't afford to overlook this.”

Legal and technology experts have also weighed in. Jan Czarnocki, a digital law specialist based in Switzerland, shared his own experience with DeepSeek, describing it as a tool for spreading Chinese state narratives. Posting on social media platform X, he revealed that attempts to engage the AI in discussions about China’s actions in Xinjiang were met with refusal or heavily scripted responses. “DeepSeek might be a technological breakthrough, but it is also a mouthpiece for Chinese propaganda,” he wrote.

Czarnocki recounted how the AI avoided acknowledging reports of genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, instead offering pre-formulated responses that downplayed concerns. He urged that DeepSeek’s open-source framework be retrained using verified information to ensure accuracy and reduce reliance on Chinese-controlled APIs.

Additional scrutiny has come from Open Source Intel, a US-based news and intelligence organisation, which reported that DeepSeek consistently refused to answer queries regarding the treatment of Uyghurs.

The controversy surrounding DeepSeek has reignited debates about AI’s role in state control and the erosion of free speech.