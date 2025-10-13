AI is juicing the economy. Is it making American workers more productive?
Summary
Investment in AI ignited a fire under the U.S. economy. But the technology hasn’t yet fulfilled the promise of making humans work more efficiently.
Investment in artificial intelligence is helping the U.S. economy grow. But the tools themselves aren’t substantially boosting the productivity of American workers in the way AI enthusiasts hope they will—at least not yet.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story