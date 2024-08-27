AI regulation is coming. Fortune 500 companies are bracing for impact.
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Aug 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Summary
- Some 27% of Fortune 500 companies cite AI regulation as a risk in their annual reports.
The state of artificial intelligence regulation in the U.S., or the lack of it, is a pressing matter for Fortune 500 companies as they launch AI projects.
