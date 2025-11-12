Is using AI tools an effective strategy for research?

The answer appears to be a 'Yes', at least in terms of productivity and cost. A January 2025 review in the pharmacy journal Frontiers in Pharmacology found that AI reduced researchers' workload by five to six times and cut costs by 10 times in systematic literature reviews (a step-by-step study of all existing research on a specific question or topic). An October 2024 Northwestern University analysis of 74.6 million papers, 7.1 million patents, and 4.2 million syllabi revealed that research using AI enjoyed a measurable “citation impact premium". Papers referencing AI terms were not only more cited but also more interdisciplinary and more likely to rank among the top 5% most cited in their fields.