Is AI reshaping India's business landscape? CCI study finds 67% startups focus on applications, 76% use open source tech

A recent survey by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) highlighted how artificial intelligence is “rapidly reshaping” India's business landscape, driving efficiency and innovation, according to a PTI report.
The study found that around 67 per cent of Indian AI startups are primarily focused on developing applications. Further, a majority of 76 per cent of the surveyed companies said that they rely on open-source technologies in order to reduce costs and improve access, it added.
As per the study, major tech players such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI are the big contributors when it comes to providing open-source technologies and algorithms that are used for model building.
Among Indian companies, it noted that the adoption of AI is “spreading quickly” across industries and transforming how companies operate.
AI adoption is wide in sectors such as banking and financial services, e-commerce, healthcare, logistics, marketing (automated decision making, demand forecasting, dynamic pricing, and personalised recommendations), and retail.
The survey report also highlighted that AI helps businesses improve productivity, reduce costs, and gain a competitive edge by offering better and more personalised services. However, it also warned that companies failing to adopt AI risk losing competitiveness in an increasingly AI-driven market.
Reacting to the findings of the study, Shivanghi Sukumar, Partner, Axiom 5 law chambers, said, "The CCI's study adopts a thoughtful and forward-looking approach that aligns with the objectives of the IndiaAI Mission. The study highlights areas that could shape competition dynamics in the future, including emerging risks of algorithmic collusion, opacity in AI decision-making, and unequal access to data and compute. By flagging these issues early, the CCI acknowledges that AI could gradually reshape market structures".
To ensure fair competition and safeguard consumer interests, the CCI said it will continue to focus on promoting a culture of competition compliance and preventing AI-driven anti-competitive practices.
The commission aims to support the development of a healthy and innovative AI ecosystem in India. (ANI)