I pitted an AI robot massage against the real thing
Dawn Gilbertson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Jul 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Summary
Our columnist gets on the table at a spa to pit the robot against a real massage therapist.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The spa attendant ticked off a few instructions ahead of my 11:15 a.m. massage. Change into this wetsuit-like outfit. Pull your hair back. Hit the start button whenever you’re ready.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story