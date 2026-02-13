Mint Explainer: Can AI robots fix manufacturing’s toughest automation problems?
AI-enabled robotics, also known as physical AI or industrial AI, promises to increase productivity, improve quality control, and create more flexibility on a factory floor. Is it finally ready to solve the problems that have stumped traditional robots for decades?
On 12 February, deeptech robotics company Cyn:Lr launched its Object Intelligence platform, which allows its robots to pick up, manipulate and work with objects without previously being trained on data. The startup said its robotic arms are already being used in places and tasks where traditional automation has proved difficult, requiring manual labour.