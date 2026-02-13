Mint Explainer: Can AI robots fix manufacturing’s toughest automation problems?

What’s the state of AI robotics in manufacturing?

The overall robotics market is projected to grow rapidly from $73 billion in 2025 to $88 billion in 2026 and $218 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of 19.86%, according to data from Mordor Intelligence. Meanwhile, industrial robots installations have been climbing steadily over the last decade. New installations grew from 221,000 units in 2014 to 542,000 in 2024, having come in above 500,000 since 2021, according to the International Federation of Robotics.