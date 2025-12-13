AI can make decisions better than people do. So why don’t we trust it?
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Dec 2025, 02:12 pm IST
Summary
Machines that show their work, in ways that are impossible for humans, could overcome the public’s inherent distrust.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
If you happen to be on a Texas highway sometime this summer, and see a 50,000-pound semi truck barreling along with nobody behind the wheel, just remember: A self-driving truck is less likely to kill someone than one driven by a human.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story