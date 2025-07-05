The companies betting they can profit from Google search’s demise
Katherine Blunt , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 05 Jul 2025, 06:52 PM IST
Summary
Startups are developing tools to help companies sell their goods and services online as consumers increasingly use chatbots to search.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A new crop of startups are betting on the rapid demise of traditional Google search.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story