AI set to reshape workplace as physical offices open up
- AI can help support a range of safety-monitoring tools, says Adam Stanley, chief information officer and chief digital officer, Cushman & Wakefield
Encouraged by the rapid pace of Covid-19 vaccinations, employers planning to reopen physical workplaces face a number of unique challenges—not least keeping elevators safe, says Adam Stanley, chief information officer and chief digital officer at commercial-real-estate-services giant Cushman & Wakefield PLC.
Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Pro AI Executive Forum on Wednesday, Mr. Stanley said on a recent trip back to the office, he and a colleague stood in opposite corners of an elevator as an impromptu safety measure. “We both laughed because it was so awkward."
