Is AI a circular money machine? 3 reasons not to worry.

Yet these links are more likely just signs of evolving corporate strategies and risk management. AI is still sorting out its business models. Partial equity stakes allow companies to share risks and profits as they figure out how to leverage layers of the AI stack—chips, data, software, or applications—to deliver the most value. Antitrust regulators likely would have blocked full mergers, so looser forms of vertical integration may be the only practical way for these firms to innovate across corporate boundaries.