Will an overdose of tech and AI dampen the human spirit of the Olympics?
Summary
- In a tech-riddled Olympics, it took a 51-year-old air pistol shooter from Turkey to remind the world that the Games are, at their core, a celebration of humanity.
Donned in non-descript glasses and a team t-shirt, his left hand casually tucked in this pocket, Yusuf Dikec, a 51-year-old air pistol shooter from Turkey, was clearly an outlier at the Olympics. He had none of the trappings of a winner, especially at the tech-studded 2024 Olympics where even a hundredth of a hundredth of a second or point can be the difference between winning and losing.