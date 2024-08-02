Will an overdose of tech and AI dampen the human spirit of the Olympics?

The AI Olympics

On 19 April the International Olympic Committee (IOC) released an 18-page Olympic AI Agenda. The document explores what AI can deliver and how the committee should promote its responsible use. In the words of Thomas Bach, IOC president, human beings are “at the centre of the Olympic AI Agenda" and "...we in sport are not confronted with the existential question of whether AI will replace human beings". "The 100 metres will always have to be run by an athlete – a human being. Therefore, we can concentrate on the potential of AI to support the athletes," he added.