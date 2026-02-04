AI threatens a Wall Street cash cow: Financial and legal data
Summary
Stock market losses highlighted the expanding threat of AI-driven disruption for financial services and the sector’s white-collar professionals.
For years it seemed like a sure-fire business model: Amass vast troves of financial data and sell it to Wall Street for a premium. Then Claude came along.
