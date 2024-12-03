Sony is celebrating 30 years since the launch of the original PlayStation, the iconic console that shook up the gaming world and turned the company into a major player in the industry.

Since its debut on 3 December 1994, the PlayStation has sold over 450 million units across its five generations. To mark the occasion, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Hermen Hulst and his co-CEO Hideaki Nishino, interacted with the BBC to talk about gaming developments and also focused on the role of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI Won’t Replace Human Creativity During the BBC interview, Hulst shared his thoughts on how AI is changing the gaming industry, calling it a "game-changer" for creating dynamic and innovative experiences. But he was quick to point out that AI won’t replace the creativity of human developers anytime soon.

"There’s so much potential with AI—it can make gaming experiences smarter and more adaptive," he said. "But games made by people, with all their heart and thoughtfulness, will always have a place."

Reportedly, he also predicted that players would want a mix of both AI-driven gameplay and handcrafted stories. "The challenge is finding the right balance between using AI to push boundaries and keeping that human touch," Hulst explained.

Nishino agreed, saying AI is more about enhancing the creative process rather than taking it over, as per the publication. "It can handle repetitive tasks and expand what’s possible in games, but the emotion, the soul—that still comes from people," he added.

The Console That Changed Everything PlayStation’s road to success was not exactly smooth. It actually started as a partnership with Nintendo to make a CD-ROM-based version of the Super Nintendo. But when Nintendo pulled the plug on the deal in 1991, Sony decided to go solo.

That decision paid off. The original PlayStation introduced CD technology to gaming, allowing for bigger, better, and cheaper games compared to the cartridges Nintendo was still using. More importantly, it made gaming cool for adults too, not just kids.

"PlayStation really changed the game," said Hiroyuki Maeda, a historian of Japanese video games. "It transformed hardware, software, marketing—everything."

What’s Next? As Sony looks ahead, AI seems set to play a big role in shaping the future of gaming. But Hulst is confident that human creativity will remain at the heart of what makes games special.

"There will always be a demand for both," he said. "AI can open up incredible new possibilities, but it’s the human touch that makes gaming magical."