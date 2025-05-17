AI Tool of the Week: How to get end-to-end tasks done using Genspark Super Agent
SummaryAI Tool of the Week: While most AI tools today stop at helping you brainstorm or draft content, Genspark goes much further.
Artificial intelligence tools can make solid suggestions on a query rather than just throw up links as search engines do. But what if an AI tool can also do your work for you? Today’s Mint AI tool of the week is Genspark Super Agent, a general-purpose AI that can automate complex, multi-step tasks-going beyond simple chat or content generation.