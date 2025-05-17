AI Tool of the Week: How to get end-to-end tasks done using Genspark Super Agent

Artificial intelligence tools can make solid suggestions on a query rather than just throw up links as search engines do. But what if an AI tool can also do your work for you? Today’s Mint AI tool of the week is Genspark Super Agent, a general-purpose AI that can automate complex, multi-step tasks-going beyond simple chat or content generation.

Think of it like having a digital colleague who not only understands your request but also rolls up their sleeves to deliver the outcome. Imagine delegating work to someone who researches, analyzes, creates, and even communicates on your behalf.

While most AI tools today stop at helping you brainstorm or draft content, Genspark goes much further. It uses a combination of language models, connects with over 80 built-in tools, and can handle real-world actions such as making a phone call, building a report, or creating presentation slides so you’re not stuck doing the legwork AI usually leaves behind.

It’s for anyone who wants to get actual work done, not just get AI-generated suggestions.

How to access: https://genspark.ai

Genspark Super Agent can help you with:

Workflow automation: Automate multi-step workflows (e.g., research>analysis>presentation).

Voice actions: Make real phone calls to book meetings or collect info.

Media generation: Generate multimedia (slides, videos, summaries).

Context awareness: Keep context across tasks and explain its reasoning.

Example:

You are a business professional preparing for an important client meeting. You need a market analysis report and a polished presentation summarizing trends, competition, and growth opportunities—all ready to go.

Go to https://www.genspark.ai

Click 'Super Agent' from the left menu

Prompt: “Research the electric vehicle market in 2025, focusing on key players, market size, and technological trends. Create a detailed report and a 10-slide presentation summarizing the findings with charts and visuals." (This task may take several minutes to complete)

Agents in action:

Deep Research agent: Gathers and synthesizes market data.

Data Analysis agent: Extracts trends and insights.

Slides agent: Designs a 10-slide presentation with visuals.

What makes Genspark special?

Real-world execution: It can take actual actions like making phone calls, generating reports, or creating presentations, giving you tangible outcomes.

Transparent thinking: Genspark shows which tools or models it used and why.

Free credits available: You can try it right away without technical know-how or setup.

