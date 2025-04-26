AI Tool of the Week | How to crack research papers at breakneck speed

Keeping up with AI research matters because it offers early glimpses into breakthroughs that will shape the future. As of late 2024 and early 2025, arXiv received around 24,000 new research paper submissions every month, with more than 2.7 million papers submitted to date. The volume alone creates massive information overload, like trying to read every headline in a never-ending newspaper that updates 1,000 times a day.