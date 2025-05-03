AI Tool of the Week | How to run a strategy pre-mortem with ChatGPT’s o3 model
SummaryLet's say you are a project manager preparing to launch a product or a strategy. And you want a peek into all the ways it could fail.
Let’s begin with the term ‘pre-mortem’. Unlike a post-mortem that analyses the reasons behind a particular outcome, a pre-mortem is a structured exercise done before you launch a major initiative. Everyone imagines the strategy has failed badly two years in the future and works backward to list the reasons. The team then turns those hypothetical failure causes into risk-mitigation actions or design changes while there’s still time.