Explore

AI Tool of the Week: How to transform ideas into professional diagrams with AutoDiagram tool

Jaspreet Bindra , Anuj Magazine 2 min read 10 May 2025, 09:00 AM IST
With AutoDiagram, you can simply paste your prompt description and let it generate the diagram.
With AutoDiagram, you can simply paste your prompt description and let it generate the diagram.

Summary

AutoDiagram is an AI-powered tool designed to instantly convert code or textual descriptions into clear, professional diagrams.

Manually creating a flowchart can eat up a lot of time, even when you have a clear plan. You start by placing boxes, drawing connecting arrows, and labeling each step. Adjusting spacing, fixing misaligned connectors, and resizing shapes sends you back into formatting mode. With each small tweak—moving a box, redrawing an arrow, or editing text—you lose your train of thought. By the time the diagram looks right, you’ve spent more time wrestling with layout than refining your ideas.

Solution: AutoDiagram

AutoDiagram is an AI-powered tool designed to instantly convert code or textual descriptions into clear, professional diagrams. Its primary function is to simplify and automate the process of creating a wide variety of diagrams.

How to access: https://www.autodiagram.com/

AutoDiagram can help you:

• Instant generation: Generate diagrams instantly from code or plain-text descriptions.

• Extensive support: Supports over 20 diagram types, from sequence and class diagrams to ER charts and mind maps.

• Multiple formats: Export in SVG, PNG, or PDF for seamless sharing.

Example:

Imagine you are a product manager at a fintech startup building a secure website. Before the sprint, you need a clear flowchart of the OAuth2 authentication flow covering user login, credential validation, MFA, JWT issuance, and resource access. With AutoDiagram, simply paste your prompt description and let it generate the diagram.

Prompt:

Create a flowchart illustrating the OAuth2 authentication flow for a web application:

1. User submits login form (username & password)

2. Front-end sends credentials to Auth Server

3. Auth Server validates credentials

└─ If invalid, return “Login Failed" and end

4. Auth Server triggers MFA (SMS or email OTP)

5. User enters OTP

6. MFA Service verifies OTP

└─ If invalid, return “MFA Failed" and end

7. Auth Server issues JWT access token

8. Front-end stores JWT and includes it in API requests

9. API Gateway receives request and validates JWT signature

└─ If invalid/expired, return “401 Unauthorized"

10. Gateway routes valid request to Resource Server

11. Resource Server returns protected data

Use:

- Rectangles for steps

- Diamonds for decision points

- Solid arrows for synchronous calls, dashed arrows for asynchronous events

- Blue nodes for user actions, gray nodes for system processes

- Minimalist style suitable for a technical spec document

What makes AutoDiagram special?

• No drawing: No manual drawing—diagrams in seconds.

• Context-aware: AI suggests the best layout and diagram type.

• Free start: Begin without a credit card; scale as needed

 

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue