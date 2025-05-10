Manually creating a flowchart can eat up a lot of time, even when you have a clear plan. You start by placing boxes, drawing connecting arrows, and labeling each step. Adjusting spacing, fixing misaligned connectors, and resizing shapes sends you back into formatting mode. With each small tweak—moving a box, redrawing an arrow, or editing text—you lose your train of thought. By the time the diagram looks right, you’ve spent more time wrestling with layout than refining your ideas.