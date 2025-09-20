AI tool of the week | How to use Perplexity on WhatsApp

The AI hack we unlock today is based on Perplexity on WhatsApp.
What problem does this tool solve?
Professionals often need quick, reliable information while on the go, but switching between multiple apps and platforms disrupts their workflow. Whether verifying a claim during a client meeting, researching market data between appointments, or getting instant analysis of breaking news that could impact their business, the need for immediate access to comprehensive information is constant.
Perplexity on WhatsApp addresses the challenge of accessing AI-powered research capabilities directly within the messaging app you already use daily, eliminating the friction of app-switching and providing instant, well-sourced responses.
How to access:
• Open WhatsApp on your phone
• Save this number to your contacts: +1 (833) 436-3285
• Start a chat with your newly added contact
• Send a message to start
Perplexity on WhatsApp can help you:
• Instant fact-checking: Verify claims, statistics, or news stories during conversations or meetings
• Real-time research: Get comprehensive answers with sources while traveling, or in situations where you can't easily browse
• Quick competitive intelligence: Research competitors, market trends, or industry updates on demand
Examples:
• Prompt 1: "Compare the latest quarterly earnings of Tesla, Ford, and GM. Include their EV sales figures and market share changes from last year. I need this for a client presentation in 30 minutes."
• Prompt 2: "Fact-check this claim my colleague just made: 'Remote work has decreased productivity by 15% across all industries since 2020'. Provide counter-arguments and recent studies."
What makes Perplexity on WhatsApp special?
• No app switching: Access powerful AI research without leaving your most-used messaging platform
• Source integration: Responses include citations and links for verification
• Always available: Works wherever you have WhatsApp connectivity
Important Note:
While Perplexity provides well-sourced information, it offers informed analysis rather than definitive fact-checking. Always verify critical information through multiple sources.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.