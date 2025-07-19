AI Tool of the Week | Using ElevenLabs Reader to listen to PDFs, articles and eBooks on the go
Summary
ElevenLabs Reader offers hands-free, hyper-realistic narration of PDFs, eBooks, and web pages—ideal for multitaskers, learners, and accessibility needs.
In today’s fast-paced world, professionals, students, and avid readers are constantly juggling dense reports, lengthy research papers, and must-read articles—often without the luxury of time to sit down and go through them.
