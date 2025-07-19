Add to this the multitasking demands of modern life, and reading becomes a luxury. For people with visual impairments, dyslexia, or other reading challenges, the barriers to consuming written content are even steeper.

That’s where AI can help—by turning any document or article into engaging, human-like audio.

ElevenLabs Reader addresses this by converting any text- from PDFs to eBooks- into natural, human-like audio. It's an efficient and inclusive way to consume content hands-free.

How to access: https://elevenlabs.io/ (Mobile app: ElevenReader)

How does ElevenLabs Reader help? Multitask smarter: Listen to documents during commutes or chores.

Listen to documents during commutes or chores. Cross language barriers: Access text in 30+ languages with realistic voices.

Access text in 30+ languages with realistic voices. Customize learning: Adjust playback speed and choose voices. Example: A legal consultant needs to review a 50-page contract but only has time during their commute. With ElevenLabs Reader:

Download the app: Available on iOS and Android. Sign in: Start with a free three-month trial. Import: Upload a PDF or paste a link. Choose a voice: Select language and voice style. Customize and listen: Adjust speed, enable highlighting, and start listening. By the time they reach their destination, they've reviewed critical sections hands-free.

What makes ElevenLabs Reader special? Ultra-realistic voices: Hundreds of expressive, context-aware AI narrators.

Hundreds of expressive, context-aware AI narrators. Supports all formats: PDFs, ePubs, web links, even scanned documents.

PDFs, ePubs, web links, even scanned documents. Free trial: Explore features with a generous trial period. If you're short on time, juggling multiple tasks, or simply prefer listening over reading, this AI tool can change the way you consume information.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO of AI&Beyond. Anuj Magazine is also a co-founder.