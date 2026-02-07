AI Tool of the Week: Whiteboard your 30-page strategy with Gemini's nanobanana

The AI hack we unlocked today is based onGoogle Gemini's nanobanana.

What problem does this solve?

Executives receive 30-page market analyses that sit unread on their desks. Teams struggle to follow complex SOPs, leading to operational confusion and errors. Stakeholders fail to grasp value propositions buried in lengthy proposals, missing the critical connections between pain points and solutions.

AI today can help you summarize text to text, but understanding complex systems requires text-to-spatial thinking. Traditional summaries force linear thinking on simultaneous workflows, hiding bottlenecks, gaps in logic, and parallel processes. While summaries tell youwhat happened, whiteboards show youhow things relate- using space to reveal patterns and dependencies invisible in prose.

Gemini's nanobanana capabilities can help you transform dense, complex documents into a familiar learning style—the whiteboard—that our brains process 60,000 times faster than text.

How to access: https://gemini.google.com/ (from Tools, select- ‘Create Images’)

Gemini can help you:

Condense analysis into executive summaries: Turn long-form reports into "at-a-glance" visual boards for decision-makers

Create operational blueprints: Convert abstract procedures into functional, step-by-step visual guides

Build pitch-ready narratives: Transform complex offerings into visual journey maps that emphasize ROI

Example:Suppose you need to make three different business documents actionable. Here's how Gemini helps:

Scenario 1 – Executive Summary:

"Act as a visual strategist. Synthesize this Market Analysis into a clean whiteboard layout. Map the competitive landscape using a quadrant system and use bold arrows to show our path to market leadership. Focus on clarity and high-level outcomes."

Scenario 2 – Operational Blueprint:

"Translate this warehouse SOP into an intuitive whiteboard workflow. Use colour-coded zones for different departments and highlight hand-off points where efficiency is critical. Emphasize speed and error reduction."

Scenario 3 – Value Proposition:

"Visualize this Client Proposal as a journey map. Illustrate the transition from current pain points to future state solutions. Use icons for 'Success Milestones' and captions emphasizing financial impact."

What makes Gemini nanobanana special?

Discover Sources integration: Upload PDFs, reports, and documents directly without copy-pasting

Custom prompt flexibility: Assign roles (visual strategist, operations designer) for context-aware professional outputs

Spatial intelligence: Reveals simultaneous processes, loops, bottlenecks, and gaps that linear text conceals.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.